తిరుమలలో వీవీఐపీ దర్శనాలపై షాకింగ్ కామెంట్ చేసిన వెంకయ్య నాయుడు... ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

The Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu had darshan of Lord Sri Venkasteswara along with his wife Ushamma and other family members, in Tirumala today. After the darshan, the Vice President said that he wished to see India as a developed nation and attain its rightful place in the comity of nations. He prayed for realizing the same wish. The Vice President said that he prayed for the Lord’s blessings for universal peace and a world free of conflicts, inequalities, corruption, hunger and poverty. Naidu said that he had been visiting various countries and participated in several international fora aimed at promoting world peace. He prayed to the Lord to give strength to the society for eliminating all forms of discrimination and inequalities.Naidu said that everyone was equal before the Lord and should get opportunity to have the darshan. He suggested that all VVIPs should volunteer to visit Tirumala only once a year so that no inconvenience was caused to the devotees. This was only an advice, he added.Naidu said that if any VVIP wanted to visit a second time, he or she should not avail of the VVIP facility and visit as an ordinary devotee.The Vice President said that he has been visiting Tirumala once every year.