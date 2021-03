విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్‌ తో పాటు అనుబంధ సంస్థలు కూడా ప్రైవేటీకరిస్తాం .. మరోమారు బాంబు పేల్చిన కేంద్రం

English summary

Dharmendra Pradhan once again bombarded the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant, saying that the Cabinet had decided to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant 100% and that the steel plant as well as its subsidiaries would be privatized. He said the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant would not stop. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Visakhapatnam steel plant had asked the governments of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh to allocate iron ore mines and also appealed to the steel ministry.