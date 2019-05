ప్రజా తీర్పు ఏంటి ? దేశ ప్రజలు ఎవరికి పట్టం కట్టారు ? నేడే జడ్జిమెంట్ డే

English summary

It was time to come across the country as a whole. Final Judgment will be known within a few hours .The results of the general election will be revealed in few hours. Will the people of India once again get Modi? or give a chance to someone else? Will be visible to everyone. Exit polls say that the results are entirely up to the NDA government. Once again, it is clear that Modi is the PM.But the UPA and non-BJP allies have trying to Modi should be removed from the government .