మౌనం వీడని గంటా ! జగన్ గంటాను ఇరకాటంలో పెడతాడా ?

English summary

Jagan, who took over as chief minister in AP, announced that the transparent rule would be given. Jagan has taken several key decisions. Leaders of the Opposition parties are keen on the decisions taken by Jagan. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who announced that he would fight against corruption, has been specially focused on taking out corruption during the TDP rule. Jagan is trying to keep a check to Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who has served as minister in the past. The tension has been increased to Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Ganta's division as the Jagan has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the Vishakhapatnam landmafia.