జనసేన నేతలూ జంపేనా ? .. పవన్ పార్టీ నేతలను కాపాడుకుంటారా ?

English summary

After the recent win of YSRCP in the election and forming the government with 151 MLAs, everybody thought that Jana Sena party will no longer exist. A satirical approach towards Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena party has also been witnessed. Many people thought that Pawan Kalyan will go back to his films and he will start acting in the films. But Pawan Kalyan has made his version clear that he will dedicate his full time to politics. On the other hand, his party MLA Rapaka Varaprasad 's budget speech in the Assembly has shocked the party cadre. He has heaped praise on CM YS Jagan on all aspects His such comments have created confusion within the party cadre.