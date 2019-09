పార్టీ మార్పు ప్రచారంపై క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన సాధినేని యామిని ..రాజకీయ అజ్ఞాతంలో అందుకే ఉన్నానని వ్యాఖ్య

English summary

Yamini Sadineni, known as a firebrand leader of TDP has broken her political silence. Speaking to a media channel in Vijayawada, the TDP leader said she has been maintaining political silence due to her personal problems and the death of her father recently. Yamini Sadineni said she has been monitoring the functioning of the state and central governments for the last three months over the implementation of various welfare schemes. Yamini, who worked as TDP's official spokesperson said very soon she will be active in politics. Reacting to her chances of changing the party, Yamini Sadineni with a smiling face has answered the question in a logical manner.