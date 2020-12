అవినీతి పరిపాలన అందించగల ఏకైక నాయకుడు సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్ : వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే వ్యాఖ్యలకు చప్పట్ల మోత

English summary

Vijayanagaram District Shringavarapukota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao made shocking comments about CM Jagan at a function organized on the occasion of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday yesterday. He called Jagan a corrupt leader. MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao made sensational remarks that the only leader in the history of India who could provide a corrupt administration was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy .