విశాఖ ఉక్కు ఉద్యమం.. ఎవరి వ్యూహం వారిదే .. ఏపీ బీజేపీ, పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ పార్టీని టార్గెట్ చేస్తున్న వైసీపీ

English summary

The TDP has been working to politically challenge the YCP, saying it will fight to stop the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Meanwhile, YCP ministers have demanded that the BJP, Janasena chief pawan kalyan in the state jointly bring pressure on the BJP, which is in power at the Center, to privatize the Visakhapatnam steel plant, saying the Center is being negligent towards the southern states. Speaking on the same topic recently, Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas from Visakhapatnam targeted the BJP.