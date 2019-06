మొన్న నారాయణ.. నిన్న చైతన్య సీజ్ .. ఏపీలో ఇక వారికి బ్యాడ్ టైం ప్రారంభమైనట్లేనా.. ?

English summary

The new government of Andhra Pradesh is dealing with unauthorized colleges and schools. Officials have seized the Sri Chaitanya School in Kadapa, which contravenes the rules. This incident happened in Kadapa district Rayachoti. The Sree Chaitanya Branch at Raju colony in Kadapa town was raided by mandal Education officer Ramakrishnamurthy on Tuesday. Ramakrishnamurthy Sree Chaitanya School Branch 3 was checked suddenly after he know that admissions were being carried out without the permission of the Ministry of Education and the completion of the original building.They have been issued a written statement by Principal then that they should not take admissions or conduct classes until they get permission from the government. The Narayana School in Vijayawada Satyanarayana Puram earlier had no permission and it was seized Recently Shri Chaitanya branch also closed.