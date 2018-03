రాజధాని జిల్లాలోకి జగన్ పాదయాత్ర ప్రవేశం: 20 రోజుల పాటు యాత్ర

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Guntur: YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s, ‘Prajasankalpa Yatra ‘ entered Guntur district on Monday. The 110th day of Yatra began from Prakasam district and entered Guntur district at Stuvartpuram of Bapatla constituency.