ఏపీ కలెక్టర్ల సమావేశం .. పక్కా ఇళ్ళ విషయంలో సీఎం జగన్ కీలక ప్రకటన చేసే అవకాశం

English summary

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be hosting a collectors’ conference in Amaravati today. Various topics like the implementation of Navaratnalu, old-age pension, and home delivery of ration products will be coming to discussion in this meeting.Also, Jagan is expected to make a massive announcement regarding the allotment of pucca houses to 8.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh.Jagan will be discussing about the construction costs, construction time, and land allotment procedures with collectors.The plan is to complete the construction of these pucca houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries by coming Ugadi. Jagan might make an official announcement in the regard and reveal the key details of this scheme either today or tomorrow.