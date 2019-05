ఏపీలో టీడీపీకి భారీ దెబ్బ ... వైసీపీకి 18 లోక్ సభ స్థానాలు ... టైమ్స్ నౌ వీఎంఆర్ ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్

English summary

According to the Times Now-VMR Exit Poll, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is likely to sweep the state of Andhra Pradesh with 18 seats to its name. While the biggest loser in the state is expected to be Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with the rest 7 Lok Sabha seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been mooted to lose its only two seats it won in the state in the 2014 general elections.Out of the 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP is expected to rout the state with 18 seats, an improvement of 10 seats which it secured in the 2014 elections, according to the Times Now-VMR Exit Poll. Interestingly, there will not be a big jump in YSRCP's vote share this time out as compared to the previous elections. The party is projected to secure 48 per cent of the state's vote which stood at 45.5 per cent in 2014.