వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే ఉండవల్లి శ్రీదేవికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ .. కొనసాగుతున్న కరోనా బీభత్సం

English summary

In the last 24 hours, 4,157 people in the AP were diagnosed with corona positive. A total of 9,37,049 corona cases have been reported in the state so far, including the latest cases. A total of 18 deaths occurred. The drastic increase in the severity of cases is a cause for concern. Tadikonda YCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi has been diagnosed with corona positive in Guntur district.