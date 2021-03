సీబీఐ కేసుపై ఎంపీ రఘురామ బాంబు -జగన్‌ ఆఫీసు నుంచి ఫోన్లు -వైసీపీ ఒత్తిడి వల్లే ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ -ఇదే నిజమంటూ..

English summary

Narsapuram ysrcp MP Raghurama Krishna raju reacted on CBI FRI against him. speaking to media on Friday at his residence in Delhi, the mp allegges that CBI had filed an FIR with fabrications and untruths. raghurama also made Sensational allegations on jagan sating ysrcp leaders behind the CBI FIR. cbi has filed an fir on raghurama On a complaint that he had misappropriated Rs 237.84 crore by taking a loan for a business and illegally making a profit.