దేవుడు గొప్పోడు.. సాయిరెడ్డితో నిజం కక్కించాడు -ఇక వైసీపీ బంగాళాఖాతంలోకే: ఎంపీ రఘురామ

English summary

narsapuram ysrcp mp raghurama krishnam raju slams his own party parliamentary leader vijaya sai reddy for insulting vice president venkaiah naidu. speaking to media at delhi on thursday, the rebel mp demands cm jagan to take action on sai reddy, mp also suggests cm jagan to save visakhapatnam steel plant, if not ysrcp will ruin into bay of bengal, raghurama said.