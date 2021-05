చంద్రబాబు శిష్యుడు కేఏ పాల్, పార్టీలేదు బొక్కా లేదు, ఉమా..సిఐడీ ముందు బొంకావా ?లేదా ? సాయిరెడ్డి వ్యంగ్యం

English summary

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy has lashed out at TDP chief Chandrababu, KA Paul and Devineni Uma. KA Paul was accused of being a disciple of Chandrababu and playing dramas than guru. Vijayasai Reddy targeted KA Paul along with Chandrababu, devineni Uma, who is facing CID probe in the video morphing case.