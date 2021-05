నీ వల్ల దేశానికి,తెలుగుదేశానికి ఏంటి ఉపయోగం? చంద్రబాబులాగే ఆ జబ్బు 'పప్పు'రత్నానికి : సాయిరెడ్డి సెటైర్లు

English summary

YSRCP MP Vijayasai reddy made shocking comments targeting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Telugudesam party leaders. Vijayasaireddy satires on Chandrababu Naidu saying what is the use of you for the country and the Telugudesam party. Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was also criticized. Vijayasai Reddy also made harsh remarks on Heritage.