A wedding photoshoot that has bowled us over 📷 🏏 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 international Sanjida Islam strikes quite a pose. She got married to Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur. (Photos: @ProthomAlo ) pic.twitter.com/52jNxhmedu

English summary

Bangladesh national women's team cricketer, Sanjida Islam got it spot on when she came up with a stunning idea for her wedding photoshoot. The 24-year-old, who married Mim Mosaddeak, a first-class cricketer from Rangpur, wore her dress, jewelry and carried a cricket bat as well for the photoshoot.