Business

oi-Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Mumbai: Top stock exchange NSE has levied penalties on as many as 24 companies including scam hit Gitanjali Gems for failure to file financial results for quarter-ended December 31. NSE will initiate further regulatory action on the companies which could include suspension if they do not comply with the requirement to file quarterly financial results. The decision has been communicated through letters to investors of these companies by Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL).