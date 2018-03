పీఎన్బీ మోసం ఎఫెక్ట్: ట్రేడ్ ఫైనాన్స్ పైనే ఆర్బీఐ ‘నిఘా నేత్రం’

Business

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Rattled by a spate of banking frauds, RBI has initiated special audit of State-owned lenders with focus on trade financing activities, especially relating to issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) by them, banking sources said. In addition, the RBI has asked all banks for details of the LoUs they had issued, including the amounts outstanding, and whether the banks had pre-approved credit limits or kept enough cash on margin before issuing the guarantees.