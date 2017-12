Business

Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s telecom company RCom has more than doubled in the 6 days of trading. The share of Reliance Communications which emerged as a wealth destroyer and was on a continuous downslide from January 2016 has regained partially after Anil Ambani presented a revival plan on Tuesday to pull up the company from heavy debt burden. The stock of Reliance Communications surged as much as 110% to Rs 26.85 in a 6-day period from 19 December to 27 December. A massive trading volume had been observed in shares of Reliance Communications from the last 5 days. Yesterday only, when group’s Chairman Anil Ambani was addressing the press conference, about 56 crore shares exchanged hands in the day.