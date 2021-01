English summary

The all-women police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl and torturing his wife physically in Villivakkam. The offender, identified as Ganesh alias Lovely Ganesh, 21, of Bharathi Nagar, befriended a 20-year-old girl from Kolathur on social media. he allegedly cheated 11 women in the pretext of marriage. Ganesh brought a 17-year-old girl into the house as domestic aid. He sexually assaulted the girl in the presence of his wife.