రజనీకాంత్ పార్టీకి కరోనా షాక్ .. సెల్ఫ్ క్వారంటైన్ అయిన తలైవా .. రీజన్ ఇదే

English summary

Corona gave a shock to superstar Rajinikanth. On the one hand, Corona shocked Rajinikanth, who was working on a war footing, to complete the film quickly and on the other hand to announce a political party soon. The shooting of the film annatthe came to a halt when eight of the crew who were shooting for the film got a corona positive. With Rajinikanth also becoming a self-quarantine, there seems to be a further delay in the announcement of a political party.