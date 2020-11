55 అడుగుల బావిలో పడిన ఆడఏనుగు .. 14 గంటల పాటు రెస్క్యూ చేసి కాపాడిన అధికారులు

English summary

A female elephant that fell into a well near Palacode in Dharmapuri on Thursday was rescued late in the night, after a nearly 14-hour struggle.According to officials from the Forest Department, the elephant, aged about 25 years, fell into a farm well owned by Venkatachalam in Ellikundanoor around 4.30 a.m. District Forest Officers S. Prabhu from Krishnagiri and Rajkumar from Dharmapuri oversaw the rescue operations and over 50 officials from the Forest Department, the Fire and Rescue Services and the police were involved in the process.