ఆరుగురితో అన్నాడీఎంకే తొలి జాబితా -పళని, పన్నీర్ స్థానాలివే -బీజేపీతో సీట్ల షేరింగ్ ఇంకా తేలలే

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6, and the results will be announced on May 2. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami will contest from the Edappadi constituency and his deputy O Panneerselvam will run from Bodinayakanur in Theni district.