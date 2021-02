కుప్పంలో ఓటమిపై బాబు కలవరం , పార్టీ శ్రేణులకు క్లాస్.. త్వరలో కుప్పం వెళ్లనున్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Speaking to party leaders in the constituency in a review on the Kuppam results, Chandrababu expressed his deep indignation over them. What is being done in the constituency? What happened to all the TDP leaders? Asked angrily, Chandrababu expressed his impatience with the local leaders. Expressing dissatisfaction with the attitude of the mandal in-charges and other leaders, Chandrababu tried to give courage to the cadre while taking the class.