కాళికనని నాలుక కోసి తినేసి .. మదనపల్లె హత్యల కేసులో డాక్టర్ లతో భయానక విషయాలు

English summary

Horrific things are coming to light in the Madanapalle double murder case. On the 24th of this month, the incident in which the parents killed their children with superstitious devotion came to light. Purushottam Naidu and Padmaja revealed many shocking things to the doctors during the medical examination of the couple who were rushed to Ruya Hospital for treatment.Padmaja cut dauguter's tongue and ate it as she is claiming that she is kali maa .