ఏలూరు తాగునీటిలో సీసం, నికెల్ లేవు.. పూర్తి నివేదిక నాలుగు రోజుల్లో : సీఎం జగన్ తో హెల్త్ కమీషనర్

English summary

State Medical Health Commissioner Bhaskar said the cause of the mysteriuos disease in Eluru was not by drinking water and there was nikel and led content in the drinking water. He said the only reason for the illness of the people in Eluru in West Godavari district was the reaction. The commissioner briefed the chief minister on the latest situation in a video conference organized by CM Jaganmohan Reddy on the Eluru incident.