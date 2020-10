రిజర్వ్ బ్యాంకు ఖాళీ చేసేలా అప్పులు... సాయం అందక రైతుల కన్నీటి వరద : లోకేష్ ధ్వజం

English summary

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh was outraged at the YCP government's negligence in the state due to heavy rains and floods. Lokesh fires back that the AP government does not care about farmers. Inthe state crops are submerged and roads are becoming ponds. Nara Lokesh has criticized Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy saying the state should not take action except to file complaints against judges back around Delhi.