లోకేష్... ప్రెస్ మీట్ పెట్టి ఆ మూడు పదాలు సరిగ్గా పలుకు ముందు అంటున్న వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే

English summary

YSRCP MLA from Santhanuthalapadu TJR Sudhakar Babu, slammed Nara Lokesh for his irresponsible statements against senior leaders of the YSR Congress Party including the party's parliamentary party leader, V. Vijay Sai Reddy. Sudhakar Babu remarked sarcastically that Nara Lokesh, who is the all India general secretary of the TDP should first learn to pronounce four Telugu words correctly before speaking. These include the name of the constituency from where he contested and lost to Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Mangalagiri. Sudhakar Babu questioned Lokesh on his criticism of senior party leader Vijay Sai Reddy. He pointed out that the Rajya Sabha member had only asked Nara Lokesh to hold a press conference and speak about the shortcomings of the YSRCP government.Sudhakar Babu ridiculed Nara Lokesh's statement likening YSRCP legislators and leaders to snakes. The YSRCP MLA from Santhanuthalapadu said that the people of the state had crushed 151 snakes and had let 23 survive. It is obvious who the snakes are, he added.