ఏపీలో ఆగని దాడులు .. టీడీపీ కార్యకర్తపై కత్తులతో దాడి చేసిన వైసీపీ శ్రేణులు

English summary

YCP men used hunting sickles to kill TDP activist Sk Allauddin at Kothapalem village in Machavaram mandal in Guntur district limits today. His life was saved by the villagers but he suffered serious injuries. Allauddin belongs to Turakapalem. The attackers escaped from the scene. The incident triggered concerns over the increasing political attacks in the coming days. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita has claimed that the attacks were not political in nature as there were real estate, long standing personal rivalries, etc which were immediate reasons. However, the TDP leaders have accused the YCP leadership of masterminding these attacks with the motive to create fear psychosis among the TDP activists. These attacks by ruling party are continuing amid reports of the BJP using the YCP as a pawn to weaken the TDP so as to itself emerge as the main opposition in AP.