టీడీపీ కష్టాన్ని వైసీపీ ఖాతాలో వేసుకుంటారా ? పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్ట్ పై లోకేష్ ఇంట్రెస్టింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh stated that the YSRCP government has been claiming the achievements of TDP government on getting approval for Polavaram Irrigation project as their's, in a tweet on Tuesday. He further said that the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu put all efforts to get approval for Polavaram DPR-2 to a tune of more than Rs 55 thousand cr. Now, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government is claiming it as their greatness, he blamed.Since the central government accepted all the proposals sent by Chandrababu Naidu, where is the corruption involved in it? From here onwards, both BJP and YSRCP should stop mud slinging against TDP government and start working for development and welfare of the state, he advised.