హిందూపూర్ మున్సిపాలిటీపై బాలయ్య ఫోకస్ .. నేటినుండి ఎమ్మెల్యే బాలకృష్ణ ఎన్నికల ప్రచారం

English summary

TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has started the municipal election campaign in Hindupur from today. Balakrishna campaign started at 9 am after performing special pujas at the Suguru Anjaneya Swamy Temple. The election campaign will continue on the first day in Motkupalli, Vidyanagar, Boyapeta, Ninkampally, Melapuram , Vijayanagar Colony, Mudireddipalli and Singireddypalli