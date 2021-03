బాలకృష్ణకు జగన్ సర్కార్ షాక్ .. హిందూపురంలో మెడికల్ కాలేజ్ లేనట్టే.. పెనుగొండలోనే ఏర్పాటు

English summary

The AP government has decided to set up a new medical college and a super-specialty hospital near Penukonda in 59 acres and released Rs 475 crores towards the construction of required infrastructure. Hindupur MLA Balakrishna had forwarded a proposal to the YSRCP government asking to establish medical college in Hindupur as the land was already acquired. However, the AP government selected Penukonda for setting up medical college bowing to pressure from Minister for Roads and Buildings M Sankara Narayana. The minister justified the reason for establishing the medical college in Penukonda as it will soon become district headquarters.