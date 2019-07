కేసీఆర్ కు చెక్ పెట్టే వ్యూహంలో అమిత్ షా .. ఎలా స్కెచ్ వేశారో తెలుసా !

English summary

BJP to focus on Telangana. The results of the Lok Sabha elections have given the BJP supremacy a focus on Telangana. On the other hand, the weakening of the Congress has also become an Advantage to the BJP. When the BJP comes to power, a strong cadre will automatically form the party. Once a strong cadre comes in, the BJP leaders know how to fly again and again in the state.That is why they are now working to recruit strong leaders from other parties. BJP leaders say that soon there will be a large-scale migration. Amit Shah has planned action plan on Telangana. He also called for a large-scale movement to address the irregularities in the KCR administration. He suggested not to find any single small item that would irritate the government. Identify the strongest leaders in our party and give them appropriate responsibilities.