బండి సంజయ్ మరో బండ్ల గణేష్ -బీజేపీ చీఫ్ సంచలన కామెంట్లపై కవిత ఫైర్ -బండ్ల అనూహ్య రియాక్షన్

Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay once again made sensational remarks on Hyderabad Old City. Sanjay said that Hindus were living in a horrible environment in the Old City and that Hyderabad would be renamed Bhagyanagar. TRS MLC Kalvakuntla kavitha slams BJP chief's remarks. Kavitha counters that Bandi Sanjay is now talking like actor Bandla Ganesh in the past.