Amit Shah, who is coming to Hyderabad tomorrow for the GHMC election campaign, will reach Charminar directly from Begumpet Airport tomorrow and perform pujas at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple there. Information that he will stay at the temple for about 30 minutes. After that, Amit Shah will hold a road show at Varasiguda under the Secunderabad Parliament. BJP sources said that along with Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Charminar Bhagyalakshmi temple.