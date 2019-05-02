  • search
    సీఎం క్యాంప్ ఆఫీస్ దగ్గర ఉద్రిక్తత.. బారికేడ్లపైకి దూసుకెళ్లిన కారు

    హైదరాబాద్ : సీఎం క్యాంపు కార్యాలయం దగ్గర ఒక్కసారిగా కలకలం రేగింది. బారికేడ్లపైకి కారు దూసుకెళ్లడంతో ఉద్రిక్తత వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. ప్రయాణీకులతో వెళుతున్న ఓలా క్యాబ్ సడెన్ గా క్యాంప్ ఆఫీస్ వైపు దూసుకొచ్చింది. దాంతో అక్కడ ఏర్పాటు చేసిన గేట్ ధ్వంసమైంది. ఈ ఘటనతో అక్కడి సెక్యూరిటీ సిబ్బంది అలర్టయ్యారు. క్యాబ్ లో ప్రయాణిస్తున్న ఇద్దరు యువతులకు తీవ్ర గాయాలైనట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    చార్మినార్ ఓకేనా?.. రాలి పడిన మినార్ తుక్డా (వీడియో)

    car jumped on to barricade at cm kcr camp office

    బారికేడ్ల వైపు ఆకస్మాత్తుగా కారు దూసుకురావడంతో.. క్యాంపు కార్యాలయం దగ్గర కొద్దిసేపు ఉద్రిక్త పరిస్థితి నెలకొంది. ఈ ఘటనతో ఆ రోడ్డు వెంబడి వెళ్తున్న వాహనదారులు పోగయ్యారు. గాయపడ్డవారిని హుటాహుటిన ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు. అనంతరం సెక్యూరిటీ సిబ్బంది ఆ క్యాబ్ ను పక్కకు తొలగించారు. పోలీసులకు సమాచారం అందించడంతో వారు ఘటనాస్థలికి చేరుకుని క్యాబ్ డ్రైవర్ ను అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు.

    English summary
    Car Jumped on to barricades at CM KCR camp office. The security alerts when incident occured. Two women passengers were injured who are travelling in car.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 11:53 [IST]
