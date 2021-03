యాదాద్రిలో సీఎం కేసీఆర్ .. స్వామి దర్శనానంతరం తుది దశలో ఉన్న ఆలయ పనుల పరిశీలన

English summary

As part of Yadadri visit, CM KCR worshipped Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy . After special pooja to Swami, CM KCR inspected the construction work of Temple City Yadadri which has reached its final stage. What works have been completed for the construction of Yadadri? What work needs to be done? In how many days will they be completed? Taking all the details like, it seems that the decision to inaugurate the temple will be taken in consultation with the chinna Jiyar Swami.