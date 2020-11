నన్ను టీఆర్ఎస్ నేతలే గెలిపించారు : గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికల సమయంలో దుబ్బాక ఎమ్మెల్యే సంచలనం

English summary

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao made interesting remarks. He claimed that the TRS party leaders supported him. He said the victory in the Greater elections also to BJP . Raghunandan Rao said that he had worked with many people in the Telangana movement, TRS party leaders had also co-operated with him in the idea that all those who had joined the Telangana movement in the past should vote for Raghunandan Rao.