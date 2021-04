తెలంగాణ ఈఎస్ఐ స్కామ్... మాజీ మంత్రి నాయిని అల్లుడి ఇంట్లో ఈడీ సోదాలు...

English summary

The ED offcials on Saturday (April 10) conducted an extensive search in Hyderabad in connection with the ESI scam that has caused a stir in the state two years ago. Conducted simultaneous searches in more than 10 areas. As part of this, authorities also conducted searches at the house of Srinivas Reddy, the son-in-law of former minister Naini Narsimha Reddy.