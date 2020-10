తహసీల్దార్ నాగరాజుది హత్యే: జైలులో ఖైదీల మధ్య ఆత్మహత్యా?: కుటుంబీకుల ఆరోపణ -సీబీఐతో

English summary

former Keesara tahsildar Nagraj family members have expressed suspicions over the suicide incident. they alleged that Nagraju did not commit suicide, may be he was murdered. The family members said they would file a petition in the high court seeking a CBI inquiry into Nagraj's death. Former Keesara Tahsildar Nagaraju who was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while taking bribe committed suicide by hanging himself in Chanchalguda jail on Tuesday night.