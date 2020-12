గ్రేటర్‌ ఎన్నికలు... ఆ ఒక్క చోట కౌంటింగ్ నిలిపివేత... ఎందుకంటే..?

English summary

Neredmet election counting was stayed by highcourt order as there voters used another symbol instead of swasthik.Neredmet is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The reservation status for this ward is Women. There are a total of 56,092 eligible voters in this ward of which 28,135 are male, 27,955 female and 2 are of the third gender.There are 63 polling stations in this ward. Neredmet is part of Malkajgiri circle and Secunderabad zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.