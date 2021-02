గ్రేటర్ కొత్త మేయర్‌ విజయలక్ష్మిపై మొదలైన విమర్శలు , మేయర్ అనుచరుడికి జీహెచ్ఎంసీ షాక్, భారీ ఫైన్

English summary

Officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have sent notices asking to pay Rs 3.15 lakh as fine for installing flexis of the newly elected GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The flexis were erected in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Halls after she was elected as mayor with the support of the MIM. Imposing fine for setting up flexis has become a hot topic in Hyderabad.