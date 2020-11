గ్రేటర్ ఎన్నికల వేళ ... మీ సేవా కేంద్రాల వద్ద జనజాతర .. కారణం ఇదే !!

English summary

In Greater Hyderabad, flood victims have been queuing up in front of mee seva centers for the past two days for flood relief. Women and the elderly come in large numbers to mee seva centers from 4 am onwards, not counting the cold, and stand in queues to register their names for compensation. Vanasthalipuram, LBnagar, Sherilingampally, Secunderabad Sitaphal Mandi, Sanath Nagar, Chandanagar, Mared Palli, Kookatpalli, Amber Peta Golnaka in the Hyderabad metropolis are all vying to register their names at your service centers.