గ్రేటర్ రిజల్ట్స్: జీహెచ్ఎంసీ ఫలితాలపై గ్రేటర్ వరంగల్ వాసుల ఉత్కంఠ..రీజన్ ఇదే

English summary

The results of the Greater Hyderabad elections will be followed immediately by the graduate MLC elections, and then the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation elections. In this context, there is a perception among the people of Greater Warangal that the GHMC election results will have an impact on the Greater Warangal elections. That is why there is universal interest in GHMC election counting across the state. With the unexpected results coming out, a big debate has started in the political circles as the BJP stormed out of yesterday's exit polls.