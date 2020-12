గ్రేటర్ వార్ .. ఓల్డ్ మలక్ పేట్ లో పోలింగ్ రద్దు .. గుర్తుల తారుమారు, ఆందోళనలతో ఈసీ నిర్ణయం

English summary

Election officials changed the election symbol in the Old Malakpet division. The CPM symbol was printed while the CPI candidate was contesting in the 26th ward of Old Malakpet Division. The state Election Commission is likely to take a decision on the matter based on the Election Authority report. Officials printed the CPI election symbol on the ballot paper with the hammer and sickle symbol instead of the CPI election symbol.The officials caceled the election , they stopped the polling and will conduct the repolling