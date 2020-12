గ్రేటర్ వార్ .. కూకట్ పల్లిలోఉద్రిక్తత .. మంత్రి పువ్వాడ అజయ్ వాహనంపై దాడి

The convoy of minister Puvvada Ajay was obstructed by #BJP workers and they held a protest against the Movement of none local #TRS leader during polls. #GHMCElections2020 #HyderabadCivicPolls pic.twitter.com/0EhriW0JXF

English summary

Tensions are high in Kukatpally. A scuffle broke out between BJP and TRS activists near the Forum Mall in Kukatpally. Traffic in Kukatpally came to a complete standstill due to the clash between TRS and BJP. BJP activists blocked Minister Puvvada Ajay's car saying he was distributing money. They attacked on minister's car. BJP activists attacked on a TRS activist. It is learned that Minister Puvada Ajay was not in the car at the time of the clash