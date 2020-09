English summary

Sumedha Kapooriya, A 12-year-old girl was reportedly washed away in a drain at Neredmet. Police found her body 2 kms away from the house near Banda Cheruvu on Friday afternoon. The class 5 student Sumedha Kapooriya was last seen riding her by-cycle at Kakathiya nagar in Malakjigir limits. The family are resident of Deendayal nagar falling under Malkajgiri limits.