బీజేపీ నేతల హవాలా: రూ.1కోటి పట్టివేత -వీఐపీల పేర్లు వెల్లడించిన సీపీ -దుబ్బాకకు తరలిస్తుండగా

English summary

The Hyderabad task force police on Sunday seized Rs 1 crore cash which is being transported in a car from Begumpet to Dubbaka. The money is meant to distribute to the voters seized from the BJP. The police arrested two persons. Surabhi Srinivas and Ravi Kumar. Surabhi Srinivas is the brother-in-law of BJP Dubbak candidate Raghunandan Rao.